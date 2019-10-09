Gov’t announces amnesty for miners in arrears on rental

THE Ministry of Natural Resources has granted final amnesty for miners following repeated requests for interventions by the subject Minister, Raphael Trotman, for relief to miners.

In a statement, the ministry said it has directed the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission to grant a final amnesty for miners who are in arrears in terms of payment of rental for medium scale properties. The amnesty process will be facilitated through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission. The granted grace period commences on October 1, 2019 and ends on December 31, 2019, a total of 92 days.

This will be given to all medium scale property holders who are in arrears and whose properties have not been published as cancelled in the official gazette. With the period given, the penalty accrued on such arrears will attract a waiver of 50 per cent. It is important to note that the grace period will not be extended and all property holders, who do not avail themselves to this offer, will have their properties cancelled, the ministry said. As such, all medium scale property holders are advised to utilise this opportunity to make all outstanding payments of rentals prior to the deadline stated.