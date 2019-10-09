First Lady opens one-month ICT workshop for Mahdia residents

FIRST Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, on Monday morning, opened an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) workshop for 30 residents of Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight).

During a simple ceremony held in the Regional Boardroom, the First Lady underscored the importance of technology to youth and community development, especially in providing greater access to employment. She also emphasised that it is important that the hinterland is not left behind in this modern age of technology. “We think of the young people, who are going to be the ones who will be leading this country, and who need the skills of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to be able to survive and thrive in the 21st Century, and Mahdia, like many of our hinterland areas, must not be left behind,” Mrs. Granger said.

The First Lady added that her focus on ICT is to ensure that young people in Guyana do not just become consumers in a technologically-driven world, but can also “write programs and develop software”. She encouraged the participants to consider the types of businesses that they can establish with the knowledge that they will acquire.

“Think about the possibilities and where you can create your niches. You can do it by yourself or you can do it with a group of friends you trust,” the First lady advised. Vice-Chairman of the Board of Industrial Training, Mr. Donald Ainsworth; Mayor of Mahdia, His Worship, David Adams; Regional Executive Officer, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight), Ms. Mitzy Campbell and Regional Chairman, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight), Mr. Bonaventure Fredericks, also attended the workshop. The Regional officials expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the workshop which will be held in the Regional Boardroom from October 7 to November 1, 2019. (Ministry of the Presidency)