Ungracious reception must be condemned

Dear Editor,

ONLINE news sites are abuzz with the less than gracious reception which greeted TKR Captain, Pollard, as he made his way out to the middle in the CPL Eliminator game against STKNP on Sunday and his response.

Whether the persons who engaged in the distasteful act were over-zealous fans, reminiscent of some young ladies who disrespected a flag not so long ago, these types of conduct have no place in our society, are un- Guyanese and must be condemned.

It just does not reflect who we are as a people, putting out the best of our hospitality to our guests.

Such behaviour can be a factor in our getting future games. I am sure the authorities will issue, unreservedly, an apology to Mr. Pollard and the TKR team. In closing, the ‘Eliminator’ game was good and exciting in every way. But alas! There could have only been one winner. While best wishes go out to TKR, I am rooting in every way for GAW.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed