Miner dies after pit caves in

…Natural Resources Ministry orders thorough investigation

A miner attached to Troy Resources Inc, died during the wee hours of Tuesday morning after the pit in which he was working caved in.

Dead is Ryan Taylor, 34, of Albert Street, Alberttown , Georgetown

Reports are that the young man was working in the pit at the company’s operations in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni sometime after 0200hrs when its walls collapsed and he was covered with dirt.Efforts were then made to recover his body.

According to a release from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Minister Raphael Trotman has instructed the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to begin making the necessary preparations for the thorough investigation of the matter.

The ministry said that a report is to be compiled and submitted upon completion.

All work in the area of construction has been ordered ceased, pending the investigation.”The Ministry continues to urge miners and companies to exercise extreme care when carrying out these operations,” the ministry said.

The Ministry also urged stakeholders in the sector to always comply with the relevant safety practices to evade any risks and fatalities.

Troy Resources , an Australian-based company, launched its operations here in 2013 at Karouni.

Over the years a number of miners met their demise as a result of cave-ins.The GGMC has been working to curb the occurrence by promoting high safety standards in the sector.