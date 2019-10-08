Confessed murderer to know fate October 23

THREE years after Candacy Pitt, called “Cindy,” was hacked to death while she was at work as a security guard at Bygeval Secondary School, her husband, on Monday, October 07, 2019, confessed to the gruesome crime.

Athlone Pitt also known as ‘Buddy’, 46, formerly of Chelsea Park, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara was charged for the capital offence.

However, he opted to plead guilty to manslaughter before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court.

Pitt admitted that, on June 1, 2016, at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, he unlawfully killed his wife, Candacy Pitt, called “Cindy,”

The matter was adjourned until October 23, 2019 for hearing of the probation report and sentencing.

The Guyana Chronicle had earlier reported that the couple shared 13 years of marriage which ended in bloodshed on June 1, 2016.

At the time Candacy Pitt, 31, was on duty at the school located behind her residence.

According to a police report, she worked as a security guard at the school and was attacked about 21:45 hours by her husband at her workplace where she was dealt multiple chops about her body.

However, the police noted that he first attacked and chopped her cousin, security guard Brenda Thomas, 51, of Chelsea Park, who had denied him entry into the compound to see his wife. Mrs. Pitt and her cousin Thomas were both on duty at the time of the attack.

They were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Mrs. Pitt was pronounced dead on arrival, while Brenda Thomas was admitted.

During the time of the incident, when this newspaper spoke with the dead woman’s mother, Evonne Andrews, the latter said her daughter had begun working almost two months before (the incident) at the school as a security guard. She explained that her daughter who lived in a neighbouring building would spend most of the time with the family.

“Her husband was a lazy drunkard who hardly worked. He was a driver. I can’t remember the last time when he worked; he would normally be drinking all over the place and would threaten her whenever she is over here,” Mrs. Andrews, a mother of three, said.

However, the couple never sought counseling, Mrs. Andrews said, but her daughter would attend church and hope for the best.

The tearful mother said she is seeking justice from the police and the courts, since such an act was barbaric, considering that the family was kind and decent towards him.

The dead woman’s sister, Isabelle Andrews, said every night for several weeks she had seen Mr. Pitt walking with a cutlass in his hand going at the school compound, threatening his wife and terrorising her outside the school compound.

“He had said he would have killed my father and mother and the entire family. He treated her very bad and this is the result – he even assaulted her at a wedding one night because she danced with a relative,” she said.

According to relatives, “Cindy” was always jovial and smiling and never showed anyone a bad face, although she was in an abusive relationship.