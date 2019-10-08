Cayenne gang leader among six wanted for Linden shooting

TWENTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Denzil ‘Mob’ Grant, the owner of the car that was abandoned by the two gunmen who executed Ian Williams called OJ, in Amelia’s Ward, Linden and injured his girlfriend, Melita Antigua, is among six men wanted by the Guyana Police Force for murder and attempted murder.

The others wanted are: 21-year-old Martin Fraser of Constabulary Compound, Linden; 23-year-old Renard Caesar of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden; 25-year-old Richard Caesar of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden; 32-year-old Randy Billy of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden and 31-year-old Sherwin Benjamin of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden. They are all suspected to be members of the Cayenne gang that is alleged to be responsible for the shooting and prior shootings and incidences of violence in Linden. Commander of Region 10 Police Division, Superintendent Courtland Winter, related that search parties for the wanted men have commenced in Linden.

After the shooting, police had arrested Grant’s mother, Denise Grant, and another male in connection with the shooting. She related that her son Denzil ‘Mob’ is currently in Cayenne but she rented out his car to one “Rawl”. A few weeks ago, the woman was a victim of gunplay when an individual, alleged to be ex-policeman, Teon Allen, opened fire at her home.

On Saturday, September 28th, motor car PWW 8986 approached motor car PYY 732, which was being driven by Williams, and opened fire, causing him to flee. Antigua, who was shot to her back and leg, related that Williams came to pick her up at a birthday party she was attending at Central Amelia’s Ward. After entering the car, Antigua had a brief conversation with her boyfriend which lasted for approximately two minutes, when she suddenly heard three gunshots.

She recognised two men dressed in dark hoodies shooting at the car. Williams, despite already being shot, drove off in the direction of North Amelia’s Ward. The gunmen joined their car and started a high-speed chase between Third to First Corners, Lovers Lane, Amelia’s Ward, then onto the Amelia’s Ward Highway. When the car became immobile, since the tires were down, Williams and Antigua attempted to escape on foot on the Amelia’s Ward Highway. The gunmen then took the opportunity to riddle him with bullets. They then abandoned their car and escaped on foot.

The shooting incident is believed to have sprung from a gang feud between Allen and the Cayenne gang and Teon Allen. Williams and Allen shared a close relationship and it is believed that the gunmen thought Allen was in the car or they targeted his close cousin as an act of revenge. The feud has been sending shockwaves through Linden, particularly Amelia’s Ward, where several of the incidents occurred. Antigua has been released from the hospital, following a successful surgery.