West Ruimveldt woman shot in early morning attack

A 24-year-old mother of four is hospitlaised with gunshot wounds after a gunman opened fire on her and her family as they slept at their West Ruimveldt Front Road home this morning.

Reports are that Alecia Henry was awakened from her sleep this morning around 0220hrs after feeling a sharp pain to her back. The woman was struck by a bullet which was fired by a gunman who shot at her, her sleeping 11 month-old baby and the child’s father who has been identified as Kevin Carter.

Henry was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment. Reports are that the gunman pushed his gun through a hole in the zinc fence and fired shots into the house through the wall.

Police are investigating