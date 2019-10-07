Marics launches new Honda products

MARICS and Company Ltd on Friday launched two new additions to their Honda power product range.

According to the company’s Marketing Manager Anjie Hackett, the company is adding a range of outboard engines — 5HP, 15HP, 20HP, 30HP, 40HP and 80HP. The engines are equipped with four-stroke motors to ensure that users do not have the burden of mixing their fuel. In addition, the company is also including the new Honda UMK450T Super Brush Cutter. The brush cutter has new features that allow for better performance and 50 per cent less fuel consumption. The brush cutter also has a new shoulder belt changing pad and a bigger bar – blade which cuts a wider area.

The company’s General Manager Anand Kalladeen, said that the company which has been a part of Guyana’s Market for over 50 years, aims to leave blue skies for children, to pass on the joy of living life fully on a clean, beautiful planet.

“At Marics, we offer quality products and exceptional customer service. Honda products are known to be [of] high quality and eco-friendly. Today we are extremely happy to add a new brush cutter and wide range of outboard engines to our Honda portfolio. As a company, we will continue to provide the best aftersales service to our customers.

We believe in the ‘HONDA power of Dreams’ experience. At Marics, we strive to ensure that all customers feel that experience, whether they purchase our quality product or need after sales service, or even visit our store for information,” said Kalladeen.

In addition to the two newly added products, the company has also started its Christmas Promotion ‘6 Fuh 6,’ whereby customers of the company will have the opportunity to win one of six HONDA brush cutters, or one of 6 HONDA generators. Customers who shop $6000 are eligible to participate in the promotion, which begins on October 4. There will be two draws every two weeks, up until December 31, 2019.