H2H data for public scrutiny

ALL the data from for House-to-House Registration, upon completion of encoding and cross-matching, along with data from the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) will be available for the public to scrutinise before the end of the Claims and Objections (CLO) period in every district.

This is according to government-appointed Commissioner Charles Corbin following another meeting at GECOM on Friday.

“All of the data will be available 21 days before the processing period of the CLO. The house-to-house data will be displayed for public review,” Corbin said, and that the most recent names and updated information will be recognised.

Corbin disclosed that the first batch of cross-matched fingerprints will be returned from overseas within the next week, upon which the final batch will be sent.

GECOM is currently conducting a 42-day period of Claims and Objections.

Corbin said the meeting is aimed at clarifying GECOM’s work plan, and that things are moving smoothly onto the path of Election’s Day of March 2, 2020.

He also said that as soon as the final list is available, the production of ID cards will continue until elections are held.

Opposition-nominated Elections Commissioner Sase Gunraj said the use of the house-to-house data was discussed, and the aspects that are being proposed will have to be explored.

Opposition-nominated Commissioner Bibi Shadick said the data from house-to-house registration will be put up for public scrutiny.

“What part of the data, all 370,000 or some part of it, is going to be put up for public scrutiny, because it has to be scrutinised before you can decide what can be used or not, so that is where the decision is,” Shadick said.

Noting that only the names of first-time registrants should be focused on during the claims and objections period, Shadick said, “But right now, they cannot disaggregate because they are still in the process of doing what they are doing, so the CEO is to provide us with some clarity on how they are disaggregating, and what aspects of it they are proposing to put up.”

All the data received, she said, will have to be sent for cross-matching and duplications.

“You can only have a list that has a name once, and nobody must be left off,” she said, adding: “If a person’s name is on the list more than once, it becomes a duplicate; and we can’t have duplicates on the final list. And that is where we want to go. If that list says Bibi Shadick is registered to vote in Leguan, and I don’t go to Leguan, then I don’t vote; it’s as simple as that. I have to go where my name is registered to vote; it is my responsibility to make sure that I take a transfer from wherever my name was registered to where I want to go, because it’s everybody’s responsibility.”

She called on the populace to ensure that their name is on the list of PLE. All commissioners are encouraging persons to use this period to get their address and information updated.