Trinidadian who faked kidnapping jailed for four years

…gets 18 months for providing false information to police

Trinidadian national, Sawak Maraj, who faked his own kidnapping back in 2017, was today jailed for four years for the offence.

Sentencing was handed down by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Maraj was also sentenced to 18 months for providing false information to the police.

Maraj, who was out on $1M bail, was charged for giving the police false information and conspiracy to commit a felony. The magistrate sentenced him to 18 months for providing false information to the police.

Particulars of the case allege that on October 27, 2017 and in Georgetown, Maraj knowingly gave false information to the police, stating that he had been kidnapped, and that his abductors had demanded US$700,000 for his release.

It is further alleged that on the same day while at the Madewini Resort on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Maraj conspired with two other persons to obtain the ransom money.

Police Prosecutor Dominic Bess on Thursday handed over his closing arguments, whereupon Magistrate Azore set a date for the ruling.

According to the police, Maraj arrived in Guyana on October 27, 2017, claiming to have come for a job interview. He was picked up at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport by two other Trinidadians who had arrived in the country earlier that week.

Later that same day, Maraj’s relatives in Trinidad reportedly received a call from an unknown person claiming to have kidnapped Maraj shortly after his arrival here and demanding that a ransom be paid for his release.

The man’s family was also sent a photograph showing him clad only in his underwear and socks, and one of his alleged abductors holding a cutlass to his neck.

After being contacted by the man’s family in Trinidad, local police and agents from the Force’s Major Crimes Unit immediately sprang into action.

The first thing they did was to review footage from the surveillance camera at the airport, which showed Maraj warmly embracing his two so-called abductors, who turned out to be the said two ‘Trinis’ who’d picked him up at the airport, before boarding a taxi without incident.

Aided by the surveillance tapes, the investigators were able to track down the taxi driver who transported the men from the airport, and trace the call that was made to demand the ransom. It was that call that gave away the location from where the call was made.

Armed with such vital information, the agents then hurried to the location, and there they found Maraj, the supposedly kidnapped victim, in an apartment, relaxing and sipping on beverages.