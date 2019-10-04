Steven Jacobs’ ‘Champion Party’ set for tonight in ‘PC’

It’s the season of the biggest party in sport – CPL, and the biggest party for the players of the sport goes down tonight at Palm Court.

Jacobs Entertainment is hosting its fifth annual Champion Party, featuring artiste and cricketer, DJ Bravo, GBM Nutron, Ariel Alexa and DJ Ana, all out of Trinidad. Local DJ’s Gull Ras, Selector Diamond, DJ Akelo, Akeem and lots more are also expected to play and the grand party.

Jacobs Entertainment is owned by local cricketer Steven Jacobs, and is known for throwing the Caribbean Premiere League parties. He told ‘The Buzz’ that since CPL is widely known as the biggest party in sport; he thought it fit to host a party for the sportsmen.

Jacobs said that this party tonight will just as all the previous years, have all the cricket teams present at the venue to socialize and mingle with their fans.

Persons who attend will get the opportunity to meet their favourite players and have photo ops, while in an ambiance of great music and vibes.

Tickets cost $2,000 and can be purchased at Fire Side Grill, Palm Court, Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop, or persons can call 6224970 to purchase as well.

The price goes up at the gate, so persons are asked to grab their tickets early, and join the action from 9PM.