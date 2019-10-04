Essequibo Night Exhibition and Fair set November 1-2

Region Two Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikarran has declared that this year Essequibo Night Exhibition and Fair now known, as Regional Agricultural and Commercial Exhibition (RACE) will be on November, 1 – 2 at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.

Jaikarran made this announcement during a meeting he had with members of the RACE committee at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground. The Coordinator for the event is Assistant Regional Executive Officer (AREO) Yveette Yastings.

Jaikarran said that the event will be hosted at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground which is a public place. He said although the ground is overlooked by the Anna Regina Town council many investments were made by the Ministry of Education on the pavilions.

Jaikarran, however, said that committee members look forward to working with councillors of the council in an effort to make the event a success.

The fair aims at fostering social cohesion as well as giving manufacturing agencies and local farmers the opportunity to showcase their products and produce. Construction of the booths will soon commence and businesses can start registering to be part of the two-night events.

Security will be top priority for the two-night events and RACE committee will be working in close partnership with police from G division to ensure that there is a smooth flow on traffic. Special traffic arrangements will be made on the nights for those accessing the ground.

The committee will also, be making arrangements with the Transport and Habours Department for special concession to be given on vehicles utilizing the Ferry services.

Those persons applying for Food Booths should have a food handlers’ certificate and also will undergo necessary training by the Ministry of Public Health Officers. Gates will open on Friday, November 1 from 16:00 hours and the official opening will commence at 20:00 hours. Several Government Ministers are expected to attend the opening.