Taxi driver hospitalised following Lusignan accident

A TAXI driver was rushed to hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday night after he drove his car into the back of a truck on the Lusignan Public Road, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that the man, whose identity is being ascertained, drove his car, HC 9633, into the back of the truck while heading east along the roadway.The accident occurred around 23:00hrs.

Sukhdeo Persaud of Non Pariel , ECD, who was driving the truck which bears registration GRR 6102, told the Guyana Chronicle that he was proceeding east along the roadway at a slow rate when he heard a loud impact.

He said he assumed it was a blowout but when he checked, he saw the car pinned to the back of his truck. Eyewitnesses noted that after the car slammed into the truck, the former was dragged over a short distance before the truck came to a halt.

The injured taxi driver was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by the police. An investigation into the accident is ongoing. (Naomi Parris)