West Dem pensioners benefit from breakfast initiative

AS Guyana joins the rest of the world to observe International Day of the Elderly, pensioners from the West Bank of Demerara communities will now benefit from a breakfast initiative offered at Bagotstown and Wales post offices, on the first of every month.

On Tuesday the initiative was introduced at the two locations and Chairperson of the National Commission for the Elderly, Everette DeLeon, said it is one with which the Ministry of Social Protection is proud to be associated. “Some persons are in urgent need of this pension, so, they would be out as early as 03:00hrs. Recognising this fact, we decided to ensure that they have a hot breakfast. Sometimes we hear of persons fainting, therefore we felt it necessary that our pensioners are provided for,” Deleon explained.

The chairperson also committed to having proper sanitary facilities for the general public constructed at these locations. She also said plans are being put in place for senior citizens to receive their pensions at any commercial bank of their choice. It was highlighted by Myrta Calderon, a member of the commission that a similar initiative will be offered at Vreed-en Hoop from November. Calderon noted that she has received much support from the region and several communities at large.

Thus far, the General Post Office and the Bourda Post Office in Georgetown have begun

offering the monthly hot meal for pensioners. Ashton Crawford, a pensioner said that he welcomes the initiative, and made a request for a larger seating area. “I thank the Head of the Commission, the workers, and all of those involved for this effort…and since I have your attention I am hoping that we can [have] a bigger sitting area,” he said. The theme for this year’s Day of the Elderly is “The Journey to Age Equality.” (DPI)