Two arrested in connection with Linden gang shooting

POLICE in Linden have arrested Denise Grant, the mother of the suspects in the shooting to death of Lindener Ian ‘OJ’ Williams and injuring his girlfriend, Melita Antigua.

Grant’s son, Denzil ‘Mob’ Grant, is said to have owned the car used by the gunmen who killed Williams. A few weeks ago, the woman was victim of gunplay when an individual, alleged to be ex-policeman, Teon Allen, opened fire at her home. In addition to her, another male was arrested, according to Deputy Commander, Jermaine Harper. He said the arrests were made following new leads.

Initially after the shooting, Grant was taken in for questioning but was subsequently released after claiming that with her son’s permission, she rented the car to one ‘Rawl’. No evidence of this was presented.

Antigua remains warded but stable at the Linden Hospital Complex. Her surgery to remove the bullets was successful. Relatives of the deceased are hoping that justice will prevail in the case and the investigation will not be hindered by corruption. Since the gang war started, two top ranking officers were transferred.

This week, Commander Ramesh Ashram, was also transferred, following the introduction of regional divisions. He was posted to Region Eight.

On Saturday evening, motor car PWW 8986 approached motor car PYY 732, which was being driven by Williams, and opened fire, causing him to flee. Antigua, who was shot to her back and leg, related that Williams came to pick her up at a birthday party she was attending at Central Amelia’s Ward. After entering the car, Antigua had a brief conversation with her boyfriend which lasted for approximately two minutes, when she suddenly heard three gunshots.

She recognised two men dressed in dark hoodies shooting at the car. Williams, despite already being shot, drove off, in the direction of North Amelia’s Ward. The gunmen joined their car and started a high-speed chase between Third to First Corners Lover Lane, Amelia’s Ward, then onto the Amelia’s Ward Highway. When the car became immobile, since the tires were down, Williams and Antigua attempted to escape on foot on the Amelia’s Ward Highway. The gunmen took that opportunity to riddle him with bullets. They then abandoned their car and escaped on foot.

The shooting incident is the latest of several incidence of violence between the Cayenne gang and Teon Allen. Williams and Allen shared a close relationship and it is believed that the gunmen thought Allen was in the car or they targeted his close cousin as an act of revenge. The feud has been sending shockwaves through Linden, particularly Amelia’s Ward, where several of the incidents occurred. With Linden being a relatively peaceful community and the division enjoying a 20 per cent reduction in all categories of serious crimes, regional officials are bemoaning the situation and are calling on the youths to stop the violence before another life is taken.