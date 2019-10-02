Student stabbed by classmate in bicycle tire row

A STUDENT of the New Amsterdam Technical Institute was hospitalised but later discharged after he was stabbed by another student on Monday afternoon.

The teen, Nikeem Noble, 17 of Winkle Road New Amsterdam, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after being treated for a stab wound to his upper chest. The incident occurred after Nobel confronted another youth whom he accused of puncturing his bicycle tires.

According to information, Noble would usually park his bicycle at the school but would later find it vandalised. Whenever he asked around he was directed to another student who allegedly committed the act. The Guyana Chronicle understands that when Noble approached the suspect on Monday when the act was committed, an argument ensued which subsequently led to a scuffle. At that point, the classmate whipped out a sharp object and stabbed Noble to his left-side chest.

Meanwhile, a teacher who was close by quickly intervened and rushed the youth to the hospital. Neville Noble, the father of the injured student, said he is still awaiting a call form from the school as it relates to the incident. He stated also a report was made to the police and the matter is currently under investigation.