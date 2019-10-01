Trial of triple-murder accused continues today

THE trial into the 2012 murders of Anna Catherina liquor store owner Jennifer Persaud and her sons Afridi Bacchus, six, and Jadon Persaud, 18 months, during a home invasion, continued on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Police Detective, Sargent Singh, testified that he took a caution statement from murder accused Abishai Caesar, who is before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a mixed 12-member jury at the High Court.

Caesar denied the charges which stated that, between September 21, 2012, and September 22, 2012, at Sea View Anna Catherina, he murdered 41-year-old Jennifer Persaud, called “Jenny”, and her sons Afridi Bacchus, six, and Jadon Ernest, 18 months.

Police Sargent Singh on Monday read the caution statement of Caesar which was taken by him on April 23, 2016.

Caesar, in his caution statement, explained that he lied to his wife about killing Jennifer and her sons. He told Singh that it was a “Spanish man, red man and another man” who went into the woman’s home and committed the murder.

According to Caesar, after the men finished looting Jennifer’s home, Spanish man went over to his yard, and handed him a pair of gloves, a knife and $3,000 to throw away the evidence.

Caesar, in his statement, admitted that he lied to his then reputed wife, Zoey Phillips, about killing Jennifer and her two sons.

Phillips had earlier testified that she lived with Caesar and Persaud was her neighbour.

“Abishai said to me that he was going over to Jenny to get some money because he was broke,” Phillips had told the court during her first appearance.

The couple then went into the lower flat of their home, into the kitchen, where Caesar armed himself with a wood-handle knife, a pair of green gloves, while being clad in a 3/4 pants.

The witness said that Caesar went to the back of their house and gained entry into their neighbour’s yard through an opening in the zinc fence.

Phillips told the court that her neighbour had clear glass windows and she was able to see Caesar in the woman’s home by peeping through the louvre window in her bedroom.

After seeing Caesar as he went up the step in Persaud’s home, Phillips claimed that she went to bed and fell asleep.

However, she was awakened by the sound of a woman screaming and sat on her bed. Thirty minutes later, Caesar called for her, and she went downstairs into the kitchen and opened the back door for him.

According to Phillips, Caesar had a small cardboard beer box in his hands, and told her that that was all he got from raiding Jennifer’s home.

The box contained a number of $20 and $100 bills which amounted to $3,000. He also came back with the pair of gloves and a knife, both of which had what appeared to be blood. There was also what appeared to be spots of blood on his pair of pants.

The witness disclosed that her reputed husband told her that Jennifer awoke and saw him inside of the home and he killed her because she saw his face and knew him well.

Caesar, Phillips explained, told her that, while he was stabbing Jennifer, the older son woke and saw him. This caused him to kill the older son plus the baby.

The couple then went to the seawall, where Caesar threw the knife into the river. Then they went into the street and Caesar threw the gloves and pants into some bushes.

The witness explained that they went back home and into bed where they slept.

The trial continues today.