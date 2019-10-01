Everest to refurbish existing lawn tennis court

By Rajiv Bisnauth

AFTER being dormant for some time, the existing lawn tennis court at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) ground will be ready for competitive action by October 15.

This disclosure was made yesterday by president Manzoor Nadir, after the club received two timely donations from Insurance giants, Assuria Insurance and New India Assurance companies for the rehabilitation of the Court with immediate effect.

Speaking at the simple, but significant handing-over ceremony yesterday at the club’s pavilion, Nadir, a former government minister, pointed out that the demand for the sport by young potential lawn tennis players has driven the club to refurbish the court.

“With the demand for younger players, we see the need to reestablish the lawn tennis programme at Everest. ECC is not only a cricket club. In our constitution lawn tennis is another significant part of the club’s activities and in the constitution is imbedded a lawn tennis committee. I emphasised lawn tennis because we have a very active table tennis programme in the club,” Nadir revealed.

The club president further stated that immediate works will include the installation of solar lights, new mesh, repainting inside of fence and branding by those who will contribute towards the rehabilitation of the court, along with the repainting of the two side screens.

Nadir further stated that the executives intend to make Everest a major lawn tennis venue, with the possibility of making a hard court which is a criterion listed by the International Lawn Tennis Federation.

Brand Manager of New India Assurance, Selma Rahman, indicated that the Assurance Company is pleased to be on board with the development of the sport. She encouraged the club to continue the upward mobility so that sport can reach a new level locally.

Anthony Niranjan, Motor Supervisor of Assuria Insurance Company, in his remarks, said the company is happy to be part of the rehabilitation exercise of the court, since such a move will not only allow the sport to develop, but also enhance the club’s reputation.