Aliyah Abrams out of Women’s 400m in Qatar

GUYANA’S medal drought continued at the IAAF World Championships in Athletics after Aliyah Abrams failed to make it to the final of the women’s 400 metres in Doha, Qatar.

Abrams ran 51.71 seconds to finish 5th place in the women’s 400 metres race, which was won by Salwa Eid Naser (49.79 seconds). America’s Phyllis Francis (50.22 seconds) was second and Iga Baumgat-Witan of Poland was third with a time of 51.02 seconds. Abrams’ PB in the 400m is 51.13 seconds.

The 22-year-old Abrams, Emanuel Archibald (long jump) and Quamel Prince (men’s 800 metres), were the athletes representing Guyana at the IAAF showpiece.