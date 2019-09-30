Car abandoned by Linden gunmen belonged to Cayenne gang leader

–Regional Officials call on youths to end the violence

WHILE the police in Linden have not been able to make any arrests following a shooting incident on Saturday evening, it has been confirmed that the incident was gang-related, since the motorcar ( PWW 8986) that was abandoned by the gunmen is owned by a top-ranking member of the ‘Cayenne Gang’, Denzil Grant, also known as Denzil ‘Mob’.

His mother, Denise Grant, who a few weeks ago was the victim of gunplay while at home, was taken to the Mackenzie Police Station for questioning, but was subsequently released. Their Amelia’s Ward home was also searched.

Commander of ‘E’ Division Superintendent Ramesh Ashram related to the Guyana Chronicle that Grant confirmed that the car belongs to her son, who is presently in Cayenne. She claims to have rented it out to one ‘Rawle’, as her son gave her permission to do so. ‘Mob’ is known in Linden as a key member of the ‘Cayenne gang’ that has been allegedly responsible for several incidences of violence in and around the community. The gang also allegedly distributes illegal substances around the township, particularly marijuana and ecstasy.

The PYY 732 Nissan Juke that was driven by the victim of the shooting, 24- year-old Ian Williams, called ‘OJ’, of Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden, along with Grant’s car, have been impounded as the investigation into the shooting continues.

SEVERAL LEADS

The police are currently following several leads in an effort to make an arrest.

Survivor of the shooting incident, 20-year-old Melitia Antigua, who was shot in her back and leg, remains warded but stable at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC). She related that Williams had picked her up at a birthday party she was attending in Central Amelia’s Ward, and that she’d just entered the car, some two minutes after talking with her boyfriend, when she heard three gunshots.

She said she saw two men dressed in dark ‘hoodies’ shooting at the car, and that Williams, despite being shot, drove off in the direction of North Amelia’s Ward, with the gunmen in hot pursuit, in what was to become a high-speed chase between Third to First Corners Lover Lane, Amelia’s Ward, and onto the Amelia’s Ward Highway. She said that when the car became immobile, since all the tyres were down, Williams attempted to escape on foot on the Amelia’s Ward Highway. The gunmen took that opportunity to finish him off. They then abandoned the car and escaped on foot.

Williams is the cousin of Teon Allen, a rival of the Cayenne gang. Williams and Allen reportedly shared a close relationship, and it is believed that the gunmen thought Allen was in the car, or that they targeted his close cousin out of revenge, since it is believed that Allen was the one who shot up Denzil Grant’s home, with the intention of harming his mother and another relative.

VEHEMENTLY DENIED

Allen, however, has vehemently denied that he committed the act, and while he was charged for it, he has since released an alibi video as evidence that he was somewhere else at the time. Allen also rubbished claims that he is the leader of a gang, and has been pushing gang violence.

According to a reliable source, the gang war started when members of the Cayenne gang allegedly bullied one of Allen’s workers. And that when Allen approached gang members about the incident and requested that they leave his worker alone, some members returned and physically assaulted him. Since then, at least one person has been shot, about three have been stabbed, and several vehicles were torched and there were multiple shooting incidents, the latest being fatal.

The feud has been sending shock waves throughout Linden, particularly Amelia’s Ward, where several of the incidents occurred.

NEED TO SPEAK UP

Commander Ashram said that residents of the communities are very tight-lipped, despite having a wealth of information on who is involved in the gang. He assured residents that all information received will be treated with the highest confidentiality.

Earlier this month, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the capital journeyed to Linden and arrested 14 males suspected to be involved in the ongoing gang violence. Ten of them were subsequently released, but four were charged for offences ranging from possession of narcotics and acquiring military clothing from the Guyana Defence Force. Those persons are Adrian Webster, Yuriel Lewis, Rodwell Fraser and Lennox Estwick. Rodwell Fraser was released on $20, 000 bail, and Estwick on $5, 000 bail.

Webster and Lewis were each fined $10, 000 and ordered to do community service.

There were claims, however, that the CID ranks stationed in Linden were in collusion with the Cayenne gang, and that since then, the senior inspector that was attached to E’ Division was transferred.

A new Inspector is now on the case, and Ashram affirmed that under his watch, no collusion or corruption would be tolerated. He said that the police will continue to aggressively pursue the case, until the perpetrators are brought to justice. “We have to continue and get the situation under control as soon as possible; we will continue our intelligence exercise, but are encouraging residents to speak up on what they know,” he said.

STOP THE VIOLENCE

With Linden being a relatively peaceful community, and the Division enjoying a 20% reduction in all categories of serious crimes, regional officials are bemoaning the situation and are calling on the youths to stop the violence before another life is taken away.

Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira said the recent upsurge in violence is of concern to him, more so now that a life has been lost. “These criminal activities, allegedly between two gangs, that has led to the destruction of personal property, grave physical and bodily harm and as recent as Saturday night, the death of a well-known and liked youth in the community, is most concerning to all of us,” Figueira said, adding: “This is an intolerable and unacceptable situation, since an innocent live was taken.

This barbaric act has caused much grief for families and friends, and much insecurities in the neighbourhoods where these two said elements are cohabiting.” He urged residents to collaborate with the police to help solve the case, adding that it is unfortunate that these actions are trying to destabilise the efforts made to foster social cohesion and unity.

Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell called on the youths to get involved in meaningful activities that will curb their livelihood and their lifestyle. A plethora of these, she said, are available through government agencies, which will allow youths to be equipped with the skills to become employable or to start their own business. In this way, they don’t have to be working for criminal elements, selling drugs and getting involved in hit operations. She also called on religious organisations to get involved in youth empowerment initiatives. “Spend time with our youths; pray for them. Check on them; look out for them. Visit them and encourage them,” she said.

On social media, condolences were poured out by Linden youths for Williams. The young man was said to be a sports fanatic, a hardworking and jolly individual. He was no way involved in gang violence, and had no previous brushes with the law. It was only one year ago that Williams’ father passed away.