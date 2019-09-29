Warriors meet GT students in T&T 

GUYANESE students studying in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) were able to meet their cricket heroes, Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) yesterday.

The students who are studying at the University of the West Indies (UWI) – St Augustine Campus, Hugh Wooding Law School and University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) – met with the players during a practice session at Queen’s Park Oval, ahead of GAW’s faceoff with Trinidad’s Trinbago Knight Riders.

Although the students were unable to attend the match since tickets for the fiery clash of the two top teams in the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) were unavailable, the team facilitated the group so they could still show their support.

“We are very much committed to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” GAW Team and Operations Manager, Omar Khan said.

He explained that as a Guyana-based team, the aim is to support causes that are good for young people, in particular, and for the overall development of the sport.

He mentioned that the team have showed their commitment to giving back to the community in many instances. In Guyana, the team visited few orphanages back home in Guyana to make donations, and even give the children tickets to the matches so that they aren’t left out of the biggest party in sport.

The players would have also engaged in cricket training camps in communities and with students in Guyana.

“It’s not only our commitment as a team to be playing cricket for Guyana but to be part of the overall development and support (of cricket) and help Guyanese youngsters to be involved in the international support,” Khan said.

But this commitment to give back is just not only for the development of the community. In fact, Khan posited that when the team have that sense of “doing good” they are empowered to perform even better on the field.

“We love when we go to cricket grounds to see the Guyana flags waving and the Guyanese people there supporting the team,” he highlighted. “It gives us a lot of incentive and a lot of motivation, and it inspires the guys to really go out there and play with greater impetus.”

For the team, the sight of the Golden Arrowhead or the Guyanese fans screaming at official matches or even at practice matches is enough to propel them. And, so far, the Warriors have been unbeaten.

Khan noted that he was particularly pleased that the Guyanese students travelled to Port of Spain to show their support to the Warriors as they practised. And come match-day on Monday, September 30, Khan and the team, by extension, hope to feel that Guyanese support.