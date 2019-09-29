Soesdyke, St Pius and North Georgetown register huge wins 

THERE were huge wins for Soesdyke, St Pius and North Georgetown as the 2019 edition of the COURTS Pee Wee Football tournament continued yesterday.

In the day’s opening game, Mocha won via walkover from J.E. Burnham with Mae’s getting the better of Enterprise 2-1, thanks to a brace from Elijah Bynoe (38th, 40th) who cancelled out Kristin Semple’s 17th minute strike.

Soesdyke, in the second set of matches for the day, steamrolled St Margaret’s 7-0 with goals from Jaden Tasher (13th, 15th, 23rd), Jermaine Mitchel (21st, 25th) and single strikes from Ezekiel Holder (36th) and Neil Persaud (38th). On the opposing pitch Craig beat South Ruimveldt via a 2-0 margin thanks to Timothy Mellvile (2nd, 31st).

Redeemer were also winners on the day over Uitvlugt with Nickolas Watts (21th) scoring their goal while Timehri overcame Plaisance 4-0 thanks to Estavan Madina (10th, 27th), Tyrone Pereira (34th) and Jason Williams (37th).

North Georgetown also produced a 7-0 score line this time thumping Ann’s Grove thanks to Garey Primo (11th, 12th, 33rd, 40th) with Martha Chance (10th), Dellon Wray (24th) and Maneshar Khan (14th).

On the other pitch, it was St Agnes who were winners over St Ambrose, thanks to Shaquille Dalrymple (14th) and Kwason Chance (26th).

Marian Academy beat off F.E Pollard after Emanuel Francois (16th) and Jeremy Ten-Pow (40th) goals overcame the early goal of Jaquan Armstrong (3rd).

The opposing pitch had all the action, however, as St Pius continued their strong run, beating Smith Memorial 9-1. Jamal Fraser (1st, 19th, 22nd, 29th, 34th, 36th) was the chief destroyer. Jamal Jones (13th), Nickali Watson (25th) and Teon Macey (31st) scored also. Japheth Sampson (4th) scored Smith’s consolation goal.

The St Stephens vs Tucville match was abandoned due to a power outage while West Ruimveldt overcame Genesis 1-0 thanks to Cleon La Rose (10th).

Matches continue next Saturday.