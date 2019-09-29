Rotary Club of Demerara Off-Road Rally gaining traction

WITH over 30 registered participants so far, the Rotary Club of Demerara’s Inaugural Off-Road Rally is set to take place next weekend on the Linden/Soesdyke highway.

According to the president, Hansraj Singh, there are over 30 confirmed participants (offroad vehicles and bikes) that will traverse four terrains over the space of the October 5 event, which will begin at 08:00hts and conclude at 15:00hrs.

Singh disclosed at the event’s launch on Friday in Georgetown that committee members brought up the idea as part of a venture to raise funds.

“There is a lot of interest right now in Guyana with all these people having Off-Road vehicles, bikes and ATVs and not having a coordinated activity to participate in other than visiting those hinterland communities and (participating in) the safari,” he added, explaining the birth of the idea.

The event will encompass trails in the Kuru Kururu, Marudi and the Soesdyke/Linden Highway areas.

Rotarian Lancelot Khan outlined the four routes, saying “They will take you towards the South Dakota Circuit, Linden Town then aback of Dora, slightly close to the Pakuri trail that leads to the Pakuri Village. Each one of these routes is accessible just off the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.”

Khan explained that the winners would be judged on how quickly they traverse the routes, adding that of the four trails, they have devised four ranges of tests with a section ranging from those that can see car competition, to those that are only traversable with fully off-road vehicles.

The team reminded that strict adherence will be paid to speed limits for those trails that encompass road passages.

The other Rotarian at the head table during the launch, Bhageshwar Murli, contended that there will be a full medical team at the start line should any mishaps occur.

He stated that there are also live monitoring of all competitors and of course roving response vehicles that will rescue any teams that may have issues during the rally.

Murli reminded that, “The event is one where we want you to bring out your family and have a great day.”

Persons desirous of registering can do so via the Rotary Club of Demerara or the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s office.