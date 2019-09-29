Primo nets first helmet-trick as five teams take full points

GARY Primo of Fruta Conquerors Football Club netted the first helmet-trick on day three of the fourth edition of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League.

The league is sponsored by USA-based Guyanese, Ralph Green, and continued yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Primo scored all four goals in his team’s 4-0 win over Eagles Football Club of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara. Conquerors rebounded in style after going down to Timehri Panthers in their first match, to blank their opponents. Primo was on target in the 1st, 7th, 13th and 23rd minutes for his team.

Five of yesterday’s six matches produced positive results, the other producing a draw between defending champions Timehri Panthers Football Club and Samatta Point/Kaneville, who clawed their way back twice, thanks to a double from Emanuel Francois.

Jadon Tasha, who also netted both goals for Timehri Panthers, had given them the lead in the 6th minute but their celebration was short-lived as Francois responded in like manner one minute later to level the score at 1-1.

Tasha restored his side’s one-goal cushion in the 13th minute and they had looked on course for a win but Francois had other ideas as his successful free kick in the 27th minute ensured his team took an equal share of the points.

Vurlon Mills Academy have consolidated their position at the top of the points table in Group A with their third win in as many matches, a hard-fought 1-0 win over a game Diamond United team.

Breaking the deadlock after consistent offensive plays was Romario La Rose in the 27th minute; it was Diamond United’s first loss in the league.

Grove Hi Tech took their first win via a 3-0 score line over Swan Football Club. Daniel Barton in the 14th minute, Akeem Evans from the penalty spot in the 21st minute and Rayfield Hillman in the 24th minute were the players finding the back of the nets.

Agricola Red Triangle thumped Friendship All Stars 4-0 through goals from Lucas Fintenallas in the 2nd minute, Kedan Bacchus (8th), Brandon Narine (16th) and Jonathan Andries (21st) all inking their names on the score sheet.

Jaheam Lewis’ 25th minute strike was the difference between his team Riddim Squad and Kuru Kururu Warriors – the latter’s two-match winning streak being halted. It was Riddim Squad’s first win of the league.

The top two teams from each group after group play will earn the right to move on to the semifinals.