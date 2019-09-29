GFF hosts Child Protection Workshop for coaches

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held a half-day workshop last Friday with National and Academy Training Centres (ATCs) coaches in observance of Child Protection Week, which was observed under the theme: ‘Promoting Social Change to Stop the Violation of Children’.

The workshop, held at the GFF boardroom, was facilitated by Senior Child Protection Officer Ms M. Woodroffe and the Agency’s Legal Officer Ms. T. Williams.

Woodroffe outlined the objective of the workshop: “It was done to raise awareness of the prevalence of child abuse and to have proactive involvement of key stakeholders in enabling the safety, protection and preservation of the rights of children. This includes changing mind concepts, attitudes and behaviours towards children.”

In opening comments at the session, GFF president Wayne Forde said education about child protection issues is vital for coaches and will become part of coaches’ continuous education.

“As football administrators, we have a moral duty to protect children from those who may betray their trust and take advantage of them. It is therefore important that we educate everyone who will come into contact with players on what is considered acceptable and unacceptable behaviour. Coaches will now have to undergo Child Protection training each year in order to retain their coaching licence.”

In an invited comment, Woodroffe added that “the forum also enabled the strengthening of collaborative efforts and initiatives for the support of children, families and communities in promoting social change.”

Child Protection Week was observed from September 22 to 28.