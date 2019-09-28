High tides flood West Demerara

Several residents of the West Demerara and nearby areas woke up to flood waters inside their homes as high tides overtopped the sea defence structures in the area earlier this morning.

Reports are that residents living in the villages of Blankenburg, Anna Catherina, Den Amstel and Leonora were swamped by the flood waters. Persons travelling to Parika also reported that the ferry stelling was under water early this morning.

Head of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig and other officials are on the ground assessing the situation.

Teams from the Region Democratic Council and the Ministry of Communities are on the ground.

The CDC advised that there will be another above normal high tide at 15:58hrs today at a height of 3.31 meters. This will be higher than the last high tide earlier this morning and is likely to result in more overtopping.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to immediately secure the entrances to the lower flat of their homes with sandbags and to elevate furniture, appliances, electronics and other valuables household items. Residents should also seal off electrical outlets which are less than one foot above ground level.