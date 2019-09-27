Mosa Telford cops Godfrey Chin Prize for Heritage Journalism

– At GCA’s awards in New York

THE Godfrey Chin Prize for Heritage Journalism from the Guyana Cultural Association of New York came as a surprise to Mosa Mathifa Telford, but it also served to remind her that she should continue to be diligent in the pursuit of her goals.

The 36-year-old, born and raised at Buxton, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, attended Friendship nursery and primary schools, and North Georgetown Secondary. She always wanted to be a writer.

Since 2006, she began working as a freelance writer; a scriptwriter at Merundoi Inc. and columnist at Stabroek News. “Writing came naturally to me and I would not know what to do with myself if I could not. I like the freedom to do several things concurrently and working from home,” she told the Buzz a few days ago.

The award in New York was due to her work with Merundoi Inc. “Of course, I am honoured to have received it. Came as a surprise actually. And another reminder to keep pursuing my goals by staying focused and putting in the work.”

Telford intends to continue working in film, television and theatre. She is also working on her first novel and doing research for her next play.

Meanwhile, approximately 5,000 persons, including First Lady Sandra Granger, attended the 2019 edition of the Guyana Folk Festival in Brooklyn, New York, during August 25 to September 1.

The annual folk festival season features such signature events as: Caribbean summer workshops, an awards ceremony, ‘Kwe Kwe’ night, literary hang and symposium, and a family fun day.

A number of Guyanese who have contributed positively to the arts and to the development of the country were awarded.

First organised by the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in the early 1980s, the festival has been held over the past 19 years, with the goal of showcasing the nature and scope of Guyana’s folk heritage.

As of the year 2000, though, the Guyana Folk Festival in Brooklyn has been organised by the Guyana Cultural Association of New York, Inc. (GCA).

The GCA is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation committed to promoting Guyanese culture. Their mission is to document, showcase and celebrate the multiple roots of Guyana’s cultural heritage.

Through the annual festival and the programmes of the Guyana Arts and Cultural Centre, the GCA preserves cultural heritage, and makes it available to inspire future generations of Guyanese at home and abroad.