Miss World delegate Aliya Wong launches Youth focused NGO

Former Miss Talented Teen Guyana, and current Miss World Guyana 2020 delegate, Aliya Wong, as part of her Beauty With a Purpose Project, last Saturday launched her non-governmental organisation (NGO) ‘Youth Development Foundation’ at the Sleepin International Hotel and Casino.

The Foundation will focus on youth development through mentorship and sports.

The 18 year old shares that the launch was all the more significant to her as she celebrated it on her 18 birthday. The former West Demerara Secondary student said she was inspired to start up the Foundation given her own personal experience of how sports has helped her in developing as an all rounded person.

Over the years, Wong, who is most well known for her exploits and achievements in karate, has also been involved in volleyball, basketball, cricket, football, track & field and table tennis.

“The creation of this foundation stems from a personal level. I am a living testimony of what positive mentorship and sports does for a youth. If it wasn’t for those two aspects I wouldn’t have been the accomplished youth that I am today,” Wong shared when she sat down with The Buzz.

“As I saw the detrimental ills of society plaguing my community and country at large, I asked myself why, what and who. Why is this happening? What can I do? And who can I approach to get help with this issue. I wanted to see a change and decide that I’ll be the change I want to see, hence, this foundation.”

Wong says she is cognizant of the fact that she cannot do it along, so the launch is only the beginning of a dream she hopes to see grow into something meaningful and highly impactful.

So far Wong has already gathered a small team that will work in the background to make it all come together. Her support system includes award winning makeup artiste Renee Chester of Bromeliad.rnc, Jasmine Payne of Jam PR services, designer Quinton Pearson of House of Pearson, and The Imperial House, former franchise holder of the Miss Talented Teen Guyana Pageant.

But more help is needed. Wong, who is currently studying for a Degree in Marketing at the University of Guyana, says she’ll be reaching out to as many stakeholders as possible to get on board and be involved.

“These people are working hand in hand for they believe in the vision of this foundation. We are working on having more team members of course, I’ll be calling on all Ministries, teachers, communities for us to work together on making this dream become a reality,” Wong said.

“There is a year of activities already planned and being worked on. In executing these activities we are reaching out to organizations, ministries, businesses and schools.

And it’s not just about the Pageant, Wong is looking forward to continuing her work with the foundation even after her time with the Miss World Guyana Pageant ends.

“This foundation will be on going even after The Miss World Guyana Pageant,” Wong affirmed, adding that: “The foundation will continue to aim to promote positive youth development through a pro-social approach to engage youths within their communities, schools and homes.”