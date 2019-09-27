Buzzing This Weekend

IT’S time for the weekend again people, and it’s time to keep you in the loop with what’s ‘buzzing’ in and around Guyana.

The biggest event of the week will no doubt be the highly anticipated Soca and Wine over at Lusignan. Many are also looking forward to seeing Jamaica artiste Tommy Lee perform in Guyana, and they’ll have two opportunities as he’s scheduled for two separate shows.

Today

Club Privilege presents “Under Vibes” featuring live Tommy Lee Sparta all going down inside the Club. Ticket: $3000 (Regular), $10,000 (VIP)

704 Bar presents DJ Fridays with DJ Fifty each and every Friday. Enjoy Red Stripe bucket specials, great atmosphere, great service and the best in music

Araunama Chocolate Company of Guyana presents “Araunama Chocolate and Wine Tasting” at the Courtyard Mall. Enjoy samples of several artisanal, 100% Guyanese dark chocolate products, as well as local and international wine. Additional chocolate and wine will also be available for purchase. Hot chocolate available for non-wine drinkers. Admission: $2000

Moray House Trust presents “Edgar Mittelholzer’s ‘Sylvia’: readings and commentary”. Sylvia, set in 1930s/1940s Georgetown, is a novel about a young girl. Enjoy readings from the novel and a look at just some of what Mittelholzer was trying to do. Admission: $500 (advance ticket), $1000 (At the door)

Tomorrow

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs presents “The 10th Edition Indigenous Heritage Pageant” at the National Cultural Centre. Head out and see which of the 10 competing delegates will be the new queen. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets: $2,500, $2,000 and $1,500 per person.

Bartica look out “The Best of Nothing to Laugh About” is coming your way. The producers have picked the very best skits from Nothing to Laugh About and the hottest comedians in the industry for one night of side splitting laughter at the Bartica Community Centre. So head out to enjoy a “fit and proppa” show.

Supreme Promotions Ltd presents “Soundclash: Guyana vs Jamaica” at the National Park. See performances by Guyana’s Jory, Lil Million, and Negus, alongside Jamaica’s Tommy Lee Sparta. Music by Selector Face, Andre and Damion. Admission: $3000 (Regular), $10,000 (VIP)

Club Privilege presents “Soca In Heels”. Music by DJ Charlie, DJ Anand and DJ Marvelous. Drinks special and hookah specials all night long. Admission: $2000

Sunday

Guyana Carnival presents “Soca and Wine” returning to the Lusignan Golf Course. The décor, the ambiance, the music and the fashion, it’s all back.

District Ultra Lounge presents “Soca and Bollywood Sundays” featuring Selector Andy, WR Reaz, Selector Chino. Ladies free before 9pm. Bacardi drink specials all night.

Marvelous Entertainment presents Marvelous Sundayz at its new location 592 Spot and Night Club (John and Norton Street). Ladies free all night. Music by Stereo Sonic, Fusion and Boom DJs.