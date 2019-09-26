GT Panthers, Fruta U-20 seal latest wins in Limacol football

GT Panthers and Fruta U-20 are the latest two teams to register wins in the 2019 Limacol football tournament following matches on Wednesday evening.

In the opening game, Panthers picked up their win through a needling effort by Vincent Thomas in the 13th minute and never looked back.

In the other game, Fruta U-20 mauled Buxton Stars 8-1.

Lead by Nicholas McArthur in the 35th, 46th and 87th, the U-20 side were all over their East Coast opponents.

Ryan Hackette (29th, 49th), Wayne Barker (73rd, 74th) and Dihara Thomas (84th) were names on the score sheet as Jamali Major (63rd) recorded Buxton’s only goal in the game.

In the latest standings, Santos U-20 side lead the Group A with three wins from three games and goal difference of 7 while second-place Timehri Panthers have played two games and won one, losing the other for a total of three points and a negative-one goal difference.

Black Pearl and Camptown FC have one point with a goal difference of negative-three but the former have one match left while the latter have played all the matches in the round.

In the Group B, Fruta U-20 lead the way with nine points after three wins from three games and a goal difference of 14 while second-place of the group belongs to Buxton Stars, who have one win, one draw and one loss for a total of four points and a negative-six goal difference.

GFC sit third with three points with one win and two losses from the maximum number of games and a goal difference of -2 while Northern Rangers have a negative-six goal difference and one point from three games with two losses and a draw.

Group C has leaders Riddim Squad from two games with six wins and a goal difference of six while second-place GT Panthers have the same number of points from three games (two wins and a loss) and a negative-one goal difference.

Beacon have one point and a negative goal difference after one win and one draw from their two games while Pouderoyen have one point from their three games (one win) and a negative-four goal difference.

In Group D, Pele lead the way with two wins and a draw on seven points with a goal difference of seven while Mahaica Determinators sit second just one point behind, with two wins and a loss and one goal difference.

In third, Dynamics Football Club have four points after one win, one loss and one draw with a negative-one goal difference while Police B end the tournament winless and with a goal difference of negative-seven.

Matches continue today with the last of the third-round matches featuring Timehri Panthers playing against Black Pearl from 19:00hrs and Riddim Squad playing Beacon from 21:00hrs.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the first quarter-final will take place and will see Santos U-20 take on Buxton Stars and Pele play GT Panthers.