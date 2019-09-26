GRA replacing archaic systems

-welcomes constructive criticisms and suggestions from the public

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) as part of its thrust to improve efficiency has been replacing its archaic systems.

According to a press statement from GRA, the authority signed a contract with Data Torque to replace the archaic Total Revenue Integrated Processing System (TRIPS) so duplicity will be something of the past.

In order to avoid the hassle of queuing, the authority has established systems to allow persons to make payments via Mobile Money and returns can be e-Filed via its website, www.gra.gov.gy, with a lodgment receipt printed thereafter. E-filing will also reduce errors since the incomplete or incorrect returns would not be accepted.

GRA’s systems were recently questioned by Louis Holder in a letter published in Stabroek News titled “archaic and inefficient procedures at government agencies.”

Holder highlighted the current procedures in place for the payment of taxes, the submission of returns, and the requirements related to different businesses, and the treatment of incorrect and incomplete returns.

“The GRA in its thrust of improving efficiency constantly reviews its SOP’s and would gladly welcome such constructive criticisms and suggestions from the general public.”

“All taxpayers are stakeholders, and upon review of the system, [we] endorse Mr. Holder’s comments that the procedure can be more efficient, thereby allowing for less effort and time spent at the GRA by the taxpaying public,” said GRA.