GCAA inks agreement with Qatar

…paves way for Qatar Airways to operate here

Qatar and Guyana this week signed onto an air services agreement which can see popular carrier, Qatar Airways, operating here in the near future.

According to a report in the Qatar press, that country’s Minister of Transport and Communications, H E Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and Chairman of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Board, Lawrence London witnessed the signing of an air services agreement between the two states.

The agreement was reportedly signed in Canada on the sidelines of an International Civil Aviation Organisation conference.

The agreement was signed by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Chairman Abdulla bin Nasser Turki Al Subaey and Director General of GCAA Egbert Field, said a statement.

The report stated that it will permit Qatar’s national carrier Qatar Airways to operate any number of passenger and cargo flights as well as cooperation between the carriers concerned.

It will also permit QA to have an operation center in Guyana to fly to any country in the region and other regions as well.

A number of International carriers have indicated an interest in entering Guyana’s travel market in recent months. This is against the backdrop of the country’s highly anticipated economic gains from the oil and gas industry.

Qatar has already expressed an interest in entering Guyana’s oil market, a move which is expected to bring a number of benefits to the country’s oil sector.