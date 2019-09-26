Berbice woman freed of accessory to murder charge

By Jeune Bailey Vankeric

JUSTICE Priya Sewnarine Beharry ordered the mixed jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty, moments after she upheld a no- case submission in the case in which Lalita Bollers was charged with being an accessory to murder.

Bollers’ son, Carlos Bollers and another man, Yuvraj Singh, were charged with the murder of security guard, Munesh Prem Ayasammy Munien, who was killed at Rose Hall last March.

Prior to directing the jury at the Berbice Assizes, the Judge observed that the prosecution’s evidence, led by State Counsel Mondel Moore, was weak, tenuous and insufficient , while the essential element of murder was not proven.

The State had earlier submitted that the accused had found a bag with two parcels which was buried in her yard, and she had admitted that she threw a bloodied knife in an outdoor toilet.

But the Judge had questioned whether the acts proved that she knew her son had murdered the deceased.

Defence Counsel, Tania Warren Clement, speaking to reporters outside of the courtroom, said that the prosecution had failed to prove an element of the case.”Even if actions were done, those actions could be deemed unequivocal, neither to help her son, as she was afraid the offence of murder was not proven by the prosecution,” she said.

The prosecution’s case, in which eleven witnesses testified, is that on Saturday, March 31, 2018, Munien, called ‘Tad, was murdered during the course of a robbery. His body was found at the back of the Sukhram General and Agro Chemicals Store, at Rose Hall Town Public Road, where he was employed as the night security guard.

Munien’s body bore a number of stab wounds, including to the throat and head. A large quantity of cash was reportedly missing from the store.

Following investigation, several persons, including Carlos Bollers and Singh, were taken into custody.

Further investigation led police to the home of Lalita Bollers, where the police reportedly recovered some money. She, along with her son and Singh, was arrested and charged with the crime.

The woman was subsequently charged with accessory after the fact.