Tributes pour in for former national netball and basketball stalwart Patricia Russell

By Joe Chapman in New York

THE Guyana basketball and netball fraternity in Guyana and the diaspora are mourning the loss of one of their stalwarts – Patricia Veronica Russell, who passed away last Thursday in Canada.

Patsy, as she was fondly called, represented Guyana in netball and basketball during the late 1970s and early 1980s and also served as an outstanding administrator before migrating.

It was way back in the 1960s when Patsy got involved in volunteerism with CUSO International and learnt games and gymnastics and after being involved as a banker five decades after, Patsy got back into volunteerism with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, but later left that vocation.

After working in the banking industry in Guyana and in Canada it was Patsy’s desire to help small businesses in Guyana to get the start necessary to expand Guyana’s economy.

But later the Guyanese/Canadian returned with CUSO International and it was noted that despite being in and out of Guyana, Patsy kept an eye on what was happening in her homeland. She maintained her strong contacts in Guyana even as she was very active in Toronto’s Guyanese community, where she was part of the Toronto association of her alma mater.

Former national player and close friend Patricia Waterman-Mitchell, who resides in New York, when contacted, was in grief of her close friend’s passing saying her memorable experience knowing Patsy will be missed.

She recalled that in 1977 Patsy was a member of the-then Panthers Basketball team who went to Trinidad and Tobago even though she was a member of the Eagles Basketball Club. She was invited to be a guest player with the Panthers.

According to Waterman-Mitchell, Patsy began playing netball while she was attending St Rose’s High School and she was an explosive defence player, who dominated the defensive area.

Former national basketball player and past FIBA referee Cecil Chin when contacted said he was informed of Patsy’s passing by former Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) president Colonel Carl Morgan, who also resides in Canada, and former national player Major Ron Pickering.

“Patsy was initially a netball player along others who made the transition to basketball. She was very passionate about both disciplines and her hallmark achievements in her administrative abilities did play significant roles in our (Guyana’s) Caribbean Basketball Confederation participation from as far back as 1985 to 1990,” Chin related to Chronicle Sport.

Chin added: “She was manager of female teams in 1985 in Barbados and 1986 Trinidad and Tobago, and Administrator in 1988 along with Col Morgan and Percy Boyce Jr.”

Chin opined, “Patsy Russell was a very cooperative team player deserving of any accolades directed to her and may she RIP. She made a sterling contribution to the game during her time in the administration but not very many may know that. We are saddened by her passing.”

Other former national players in the United States expressed shock at Russell’s passing and took to social media expressing their condolences to her children Wayne and Stacy.

Former national player Joycelyn Merchant, who played alongside Russell, said, “We the members of the Panthers Basketball team regret the passing of our dear friend Patsy Veronica Russell; our condolences to her family.” Another former national basketball teammate of Russell, Avril Edmondson was lost for words when reached for a comment only saying, “It’s a sad time for us”

Also, in the diaspora former National Men’s basketball captain Leon Christian expressed regret at Russell’s passing, as he remembers her as “such a wonderful person. Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends!”

Another United States-based former National forward Harold ‘Zar’ Caesar, who played for Linden back then in the 1970s in many great matches against Georgetown teams, remembers her well.

According to ‘Zar’ Caesar, “She was always there when we were playing and calling on our opponents to ‘hold Zar, Gavin (Kendall) or Clifton (Brusche)’ the top players of the mining town team when they faced their Georgetown counterparts. But ‘Zar’ admitted that she was an ardent supporter of basketball in general in his reflection of her.

General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) vice-president and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Board Member Patrick Haynes, on hearing of Russell’s demise, used one word to describe the moment saying it was “sad” for basketball.

Back in Guyana, President of the GABF Mike Singh took time out to send condolences to Russell’s family on behalf of the basketball fraternity. “Knowing that she would have served the game well both as a player and an administrator during the 1980s, under a number of presidents, Patsy was instrumental in the development of the game among the ladies as well.”

Former national netball player Lavern Fraser-Thomas spoke on behalf of the Guyana Netball Association (GNA). She commented: “I am so sorry to hear this. Condolences on behalf of the Guyana Netball Association and the netball family!

Russell’s viewing is set for tomorrow (Friday) from 17:00hrs to 21:00hrs at the Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel 3280, Shepperd Avenue East (Warden and Shepperd) while a service is set for Saturday at 13:00hrs at the Church of the Nativity, 10 Sewells Road, Scarborough, and there will also be a reception on Saturday from 15:00hrs at the Church of the Nativity.