Taxi driver accused of sexual assault remanded

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, remanded a 32-year-old taxi driver of North Ruimveldt for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of sixteen.

Neville Thomas appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge.

It is alleged that, between April 1, 2019, and April 30, 2019, at Diamond, East Bank, he engaged in sexual penetration with a twelve-year-old child.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the victim and Thomas were known to each other since he picked her up every day from school.

Mansfield further told the court that, on the day in question, Thomas picked up the victim from school and, on their way home, he took her to a hotel in Diamond, where he had sexual intercourse with her. The matter was reported and Thomas was arrested and later charged.

Magistrate Ann McLennan, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded Thomas to prison and adjourned the matter until October 4, 2019.