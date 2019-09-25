…President to address nation on elections today

…GECOM to open claims and objection from Oct1

PRESIDENT David Granger will address the nation today on the holding of credible regional and general elections, the Department of Public Information said.

The announcement came following a meeting with the President and his Cabinet on Tuesday. The President has repeatedly said he was anxious to name a date for elections but was awaiting advice from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

On Tuesday, in the aftermath of another statutory meeting at GECOM, government-nominated commissioner, Vincent Alexander, said the outcome of the meeting dealt with three decisions.

The three decisions, he said started with the qualifying date for elections. This was determined to be December, 31, 2019; secondly, claims and objections will commence from October 1, 2019 for a period of 35 days; and thirdly, it was agreed to write the US and Commonwealth for advisers for the elections.

He said the encoding process for the claims and objections was not dealt with and a report was not submitted.

“What we understand is that process will conclude in a sufficient time for the information to be available for use in cross-matching,” he said.

Alexander also said the commission is working towards the timetable set by the GECOM chairman for the commission to be ready for elections by February 2020.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, has accepted the February 2020 timeline of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for new elections and has called on his supporters to “get registered” during the upcoming claims and objections period.

The GECOM Secretariat has been actively training polling-day staff countrywide. Thus far, training of polling day staff has been completed in several regions. In South Georgetown at 20 locations, 1,185 participants have been trained; on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) at 20 locations 1,201 were trained; on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and in Region Five at 21 locations, 1,596 were trained; in Region Six at 25 locations 1,940 were trained and at 25 locations between Regions One, Two and 10, 2,030 were trained. The commission must now conduct training in the hinterland and in other parts of Georgetown with all training expected to be completed by October.

ALL ARE INVOLVED

Meanwhile, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) says it stands in tandem with the Commonwealth Secretary-General (CSG), Patricia Scotland, (who) in a press release issued by the commonwealth secretariat, “recognises CONSTITUTIONAL RULE IN GUYANA is not the preserve of any singular entity or actor.” In said release, the CSG “urges the President of Guyana and all relevant stakeholders and institutions to restore constitutional rule in Guyana.” She said restoration hinges to, “immediately setting an early election date in consonance with its constitution, enabling elections to be held without further delay.”

According to the GTUC, whereas the CSG recognises the responsibility of various actors in this process, the GTUC has concerns that in the absence of a clear understanding of the roles of those with responsibility and the impact of one on another, the important synergies derived from these can be overlooked or underestimated. Such underestimation will only serve to exacerbate the present state of confusion thus allowing for some taking advantage of others for partisan gain.

The GTUC said every Guyanese or individual following Guyana’s current political situation is aware of the following, some of which have been made clear in the CSG report. It is this simple: The President of Guyana is not the only party responsible for the restoration of constitutional rule in Guyana. This requires the input of “relevant stakeholders and institutions.” Those “relevant” we believe to be: a) the government and the political opposition; b) GECOM and the National Assembly. They must each play their respective roles and work together where and when necessary to achieve election within the appropriate timeframe.

According to the GTUC, both the interim opposition and interim government must recognise the independent role of GECOM and allow it to do its work without acts of destabilisation that can result in delaying elections already legally and constitutionally delayed due to judicial challenges and appeals which both government and opposition sought to activate.

Given the passage of the no-confidence vote, elections are required to restore normalcy in government. Elections must be held, “… in consonance with the constitution” and with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling. Times are noted in: Article 106 (7) which states “within three months…or such longer period…”, the ruling of the CCJ which on the upholding of Article 106(7).

The issue of “constitutionally overdue elections” becomes relevant only after GECOM gives the ‘green light’ that it is ready and capable to conduct a credible election process and the President fails to call same. In this instance given (a) the successful no-confidence motion, (b) the constitutional delays resulting from exhaustive judicial recourse, (c) already by-passing the three months as noted in the court ruling and (d) after a 2/3 vote of the National Assembly allowing the government to function constitutionally so as to be able to call an election.

“GTUC is reminded and we remind the Secretary General and all other concerned parties, local and international, that Guyana must resolve this crisis constitutionally, peacefully and in a manner that does not add to our chaotic state or further ethnic tensions. Our constitution provides a return to parliament and an extension of time and interim/caretaker/ Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, must be called upon as a ‘relevant stakeholder’ to return to the institution of the National Assembly and vote to restore ‘constitutional rule in Guyana’ via conduct of a constitutionally called election in keeping with Article 106(7). GTUC calls on the CSC and others to join us in ensuring ‘all relevant stakeholders’ are held to account. GECOM is doing its job, the others must do theirs,” the release stated.