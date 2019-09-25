…Mayor Narine tells M&CC

THE City Engineers’ Department seems to have a curse on it that will not go away, Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine told councillors on Monday.

“I know about the three stooges but we will have to come up with a name for you guys. Yes, three blind mice,” Narine expressed, as he referred to Engineers Colvern Venture and Kenson Boston and Building Inspector, Marlon Harris.

The Mayor’s remarks came after Deputy City Engineer Boston told the Council, at the statutory meeting, that a fence at Industrial Site, Georgetown, was being dismantled without any notice being served.

“This is how y’all does put this council in problems,” Narine lamented, as he recalled how he asked City Engineer Venture to look into another issue there ever since he took office as mayor. He had asked Venture to look into some heavy duty equipment that was placed there, but to date, heard nothing from the engineer. “I gon come and gone and it will still be there.”

Meanwhile, Boston undertook to have a notice ready by 3:00 pm today. “That department, it’s shameful, it’s a disgrace. That department really got a curse…get a pastor, majee, and pray y’all out.”

The Mayor observed how the manager of a city bank called him on Monday to complain of how the Engineer’s Department has been having them back and forth on a matter. Since last week, the bank representative has been visiting City Hall and was being told to “come back tomorrow.” Just recently, Narine said he was tired of Venture’s attitude so far as his responses to letters are concerned. “Venture is yet to submit responses to my letters that I sent to him months ago,” the mayor had complained, adding: “Colvern Venture is not acting in the interest of this City. From the head to the tail, I am fed up of the Engineer’s Department.”

According to Narine, such responses are required to proceed with important works across the City. “I wrote him two times on the Chinese report and to date, no response has been forthcoming from him. I need responses so I can do my work.”

Councillor Heston Bostwick had commented that it has long been his opinion that this officer shows a consistent uncaring attitude and disregard for the council. In his estimation, he said Venture shows total disrespect for the City Council.

Mayor Narine had on a different occasion said that he was utterly “fed up” of the manner in which the Engineer’s Department was operating. “You know something named fed up? The mayor is fed up of the Engineer’s Department.”

Senior members of the said department have constantly been criticised for the manner in which they conduct the council’s business, and Venture had, at one time, cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the junior officers.

But the council had warned him to take control of such officers, or he would have to face the consequences.