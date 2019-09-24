Umpiring dispute mars OMSCC Division One final

TORONTO, Canada – On what was certainly a picture-perfect day for cricket, the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) 2019 season ended on a disappointing note at the St Bede’s ground here, last Sunday, with an umpiring dispute marring the Division One final between Warriors and Rebels.

The encounter promised much with heavy bragging rights at stake following Saturday’s semis which saw Warriors defeat defending champions Our Own, and Rebels getting past Reliance Lions. However, what transpired left a very bad taste for the spectators.

With just four overs into the contest, controversy erupted over the legitimacy of a catch, prompting disgruntled players and some unruly spectators to invade the playing area. The officiating umpires, from what could be observed, apparently reversed their decisions in favour of both teams at different intervals during the more than one-hour delay.

Even the intervention from members of the executives of the OMSCC failed to break the deadlock, as neither sides budged on their respective stands, one claiming that the original decision of out should be upheld while the other claimed the decision should be reversed in their favour.

The executives eventually abandoned the game with neither side being declared winners. At that stage Rebels were 24 for two in 4.2 overs (that’s if the player in question Yadram Bogh’s dismissal was upheld).

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the OMSCC will be making attempts to replay the game. (Frederick Halley)