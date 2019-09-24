Please do not fall for Jagdeo’s tactics

Dear Editor,

I crave your indulgence to allow me space in your papers to comment on the current political situation in my country.

I have always held the view that there is always method to Jagdeo’s madness. It is in this context that I wish to frame this letter. It is my firm belief that Jagdeo and his bunch have reviewed the success of the government’s Social Cohesion programme. It is my firm belief that the facts revealed as a result of that review have shaken the PPP to the core. They would have realised that Guyanese are no longer susceptible to the race-baiting tactics of the PPP. They would have come to realise that Guyanese were embracing each other’s diversity, to the extent where mixed marriages were on the increase. They would have realised that the youths were not interested in the PPP’s Jurassic policies and tactics.

So what was the next step?

Instigate a vote of no confidence. But that is not all. They paid an East Indian Government MP to do the dirty work, with the intention that the APNU’s Black supporters would now vent their anger on all persons representative of that race.

Well, Jagdeo and his criminal bunch were deeply disappointed when that did not happen. The PPP is aware how much reverence The President is accorded by his Party supporters and others. So they have now decided to target the President personally, in an effort to raise the ire of his supporters, so much so that they will retaliate. Once that retaliation is in motion, the evil deed would have been done. The country will descend into chaos and absolute anarchy. Jagdeo would have won; he would not care that Guyana has lost.

Editor, the PPP cannot survive without racial tensions, so they will exploit racism to the ‘max’. Guyanese, especially our youths, are not so inclined or interested. Jagdeo’s next ploy then was to clamber for something that his Party, and his Founder Leader had fought against: The Overseas Vote. We all remember that Dr. Jagan, since the 1969 elections, was calling for an end to overseas voting. That was eventually abandoned in 1992 when he and President Hoyte hammered out an agreement at the instigation of the Carter Centre. So, why should we now reinstate the overseas vote? Why must the game’s rules always be in favour of the PPP? Why must the rules change to suit them? The ‘Coalition’ needs to be steadfast in this regard. As far as I know, the Carter Center’s formula is still in effect, and the ‘Coalition’ needs to insist upon that. It was the Carter Center’s formula that has the present GECOM configuration in place. So why change other configurations? To suit the PPP? No way José!

I am therefore urging the PNC/R, The APNU, and the ‘Coalition’, PLEASE do not fall for Jagdeo’s tactics. PLEASE inform your supporters to hold the moral high ground and do not (I repeat) do not engage in tit-for-tat politics. PLEASE, PLEASE. TOO MUCH IS AT STAKE!

In the meantime, supporters of the ‘Coalition’ should be engaged in an aggressive letter-writing campaign extolling the virtues of this government since it came to power in 2015. The evidence is everywhere, but they need to write nevertheless. The PPP’s strategy of “telling a lie often enough will make it believable” should not be ignored. I am ashamed of the ABE countries for falling for that trick AGAIN!

In the 70s and 80s, the PPP made everybody believe, inclusive of his supporters, that Burnham had several Swiss bank accounts, and that he was among the richest Black men alive. Of course, none of it was true. So, ‘Coalition’, please remind your supporters that there is much work to be done, or else you will lose the propaganda war.

Regards,

R. Britton