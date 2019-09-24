Guyana, China pledge to strengthen ties

REAFFIRMING his Government’s commitment to the robust friendship that exists between Guyana and China, President David Granger said his country is indebted to the people of China for their contribution to infrastructural and human resource development here.

Toasting to the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre on Monday evening, President Granger said he is optimistic about the future. “We look forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” he told China’s Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun, in the presence of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, who were among the officials present.

In congratulating President Xi Jingping and the government and people of the People’s Republic of China on this milestone achievement, President Granger applauded China on the social and economic progress made over the past seven decades. “China has achieved much to ensure consistent and positive development in transforming infrastructure and improving technology,” President Granger said.

Guyana and China established diplomatic relations 47 years ago on June 27, 1972. Their relationship continues to be strengthened through cooperation in the political, economic and cultural fields, and have resulted in the conclusion of agreements and exchanges, particularly in infrastructural development and training.

Last September, President Granger welcomed State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi to Guyana. “His visit resulted in the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Provision of a Concessional Loan between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the People’s Republic of China for the implementation of the National Broadband Project; and the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the People’s Republic of China for Grant Aid, which will be used for the development of the Public Service Staff College,” President Granger detailed.

He said Guyana is grateful to China for its contribution to the infrastructural development of the country through the construction and rehabilitation of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre; the upgrading of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport; the construction of a four-lane highway on the East Coast of Demerara and the Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project.

“The Arthur Chung Conference Centre, for example, is an appropriate setting that symbolises the cooperation between our two States. The construction and rehabilitation of this building was made a reality through China’s support,” he posited.

The Head of State noted, too, that China has been a reliable partner in the development of Guyana’s human resources. This, he said, is evident in the recent awarding of scholarships to 11 Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers to pursue advanced studies in China, mainly in the scientific, technological and engineering fields.

“Guyana is pleased, also, for China’s continued support for the annual visit of the Chinese Medical Brigade,” he added.