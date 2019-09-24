Eton London was a dedicated and committed PNCR Comrade

Dear Editor,

I WRITE this letter to share a brief reflection on a friend and a comrade. I was shocked and in disbelief when news of Eton London’s passing reached me a few days ago. I have known Eton for many years; we were both members of the PNCR youth arm, (The GYSM). When I served as National Secretary of the organization, Eton served as Chairman of the Georgetown District of the GYSM. This responsibility he took very seriously. He was present at almost every group meeting in Georgetown, and kept up with the activities of each group.

Eton also served on the National Executive Committee of the organisation before he moved on to formalise his membership in the adult party group. There was never a dull moment in a GYSM group, once Eton was present. He had the unique ability to skillfully insert himself into a debate and reformulate the mute to suit his purpose.

Eton London was an eloquent orator and a good communicator, who used his talent to enrich the younger members of the GYSM. I recall Eton taking us to the Toastmasters’ Club, of which he was a member, to listen to himself and other members deliver impromptu speeches. He thought of ways he could have helped prepare the Party’s youths for leadership. He was an active participant and leader at many of our leadership retreats; he served as a facilitator for various leadership workshops. Eton London was friendly, witty and kind. His willingness to serve the GYSM and the PNCR cannot be overstated, and his contribution cannot go unnoticed. He was present at every activity, whether he was feeling well or not! Nothing stopped him. I last saw Eton on August 6, 2019.

We were at the Founder Leader’s death anniversary at the Botanical Gardens. He was in high spirits. We talked PNCR business, and he shared some of his thoughts with me. It is usual for us to meet at such events and reflect on our role in the GYSM and party. His contribution on the floor, at both GYSM and Party Congresses always left a lasting impression. He will be missed at Party Congresses and other events.

Eton loved life, but was unafraid of death. He spoke casually of death, and made it seem like a simple transition. I recalled some years ago, when I was chairperson of the GYSM, receiving a call that Eton was very ill and was hospitalised at the Georgetown Hospital. I left work on my lunch break and headed over to the hospital to see Eton. When I arrived at the hospital, Eton was lying on the bed and seemed physically weak, but he used up every second of my time to engage me in conversation about the GYSM, his voice never failing him. I reminded him that he should rest, and we will focus on things GYSM when he is better. His response to me was, “Lurlene, how you know I might be here tomorrow.” We laughed and encouraged each other. After that, we spoke often on the phone. A week later, Eton was out of the hospital, and called to remind me of where we left off the conversation. That was the nature of the Comrade. He invested in the PNCR and its youth arm. That his enthusiasm and passion for things PNCR was great cannot be denied.

He did have some health challenges, but he never gave up; he was a fighter. He never let those challenges hold him back. A few years ago, I saw him and he said to me, “Lurlene, you know this leg is showing off itself! He think he gon keep me back! Ah gon cut it tail off!” I pleaded with him that he should hold off and see if things will change, as he was already an amputee. He looked me straight in the face and said, “So you begging fuh he nah! He getting disgusting; he think I can’t do without he.” These are some of the light conversations he had about himself. Eton London was a true comrade and friend; he made his contribution at all levels of the GYSM and the PNCR, whether directly or indirectly. He was a committed and dedicated member of the PNCR. He will forever be missed. He fought many battles, but this last one won out!

Sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace!

Regards,

Lurlene Nestor