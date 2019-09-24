Elderly Berbice woman dies from bee stings

BASMATTIE Singh called ‘Lil Gal,’ an 84-year-old resident of Black Bush Polder, Berbice, died on Monday morning after a swarm of bees, believed to be the Africanized Bees, attacked her.

The mother of 10 lived alone at Lot 39 Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder, but one of her daughters, Omapattie Singh, and two grandchildren lived next door.

Reports are that the woman was attacked by the bees around 0800hrs and was already dead when police and NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) officers went to the scene to render help, her daughter Devika Ledra, said.

According to reports, one of the woman’s granddaughters tried to help by throwing a bucket of water on the woman, but she was also attacked by the bees.

Ledra said she remembers her mother as a very simple and down to earth woman, who worked hard in her earlier days as a seamstress and a vendor at the New Amsterdam Market; she sold fruits and vegetables.

She said her mother would always say that she loved living in her own house, and would always refuse her offer to move in with her and family.

The family is shocked at the manner in which the woman passed, as she was a strong woman who had no health issues. “No pressure, no sugar, no cholesterol, nothing! She was always up and about, and if she didn’t like my sister’s food, she’d go cook her own. I always imagined she’d die of old age in her sleep one day, so this was shocking to me,”a relative said.

The grandmother to 22 and great grandmother to 7, was married to Roopnarine Singh, who died 34 years ago.