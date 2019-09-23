Robin Singh was disrespectful to a woman

Dear Editor

THE Parika-Mora Mining Syndicate condemns Mr Robin Singh’s remark that he said about Ms Cheryl Williams, the Chairperson of the National Mining Syndicate and must apologise to her because he does not know her.

He is very disrespectful to women in Guyana and the Parika-Mora Mining Syndicate is calling on all women in Guyana to condemn him. First of all, Ms Williams sacrificed her business in the Paruini to help small miners, which Mr Robin Singh would never do without any money.

Right now thousands of small miners, including miners in the Parika area, have started benefitting from Ms Williams’ good work in the syndicate; for example, thousands of acres of mining lands received by small miners through mining syndicates, improvement of roads leading to mining areas and education in good mining practices and safety.

The Parika-Mora Mining Syndicate would like to give good thanks and praise to Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, who is always willing to help small miners and poor Guyanese people to ensure that they achieve a good life and again, God bless Minister Trotman. And I want Mr Robin Singh to know that mining syndicates are dreams of small miners and the government makes those dreams come true. The mining syndicate was founded by the Honourable Minister Simona Broomes, Mr Shawn Hopkinson and Arthur Thorne of Parika and the syndicates are her to stay.

Regards

Arthur Thorne

Parika-Mora Syndicate