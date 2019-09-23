ERC resolved 18 out of 48 complaints received

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has stated that as at the end of June 2019 it dealt with 48 complaints – the majority of which were religious and racial discrimination, political issues and economic marginalization – resolving 18 of them.

In a press release issued on Friday, the ERC said 50 percent of the complaints came from African Guyanese, 34 percent from Indian Guyanese, six percent Portuguese, six percent Amerindian and four percent ethnicity unknown.

The release said 58 percent of the complaints received were from Region 4, while those from social media platforms specifically Facebook and WhatsApp accounted for 18 percent.

It said too that 34 percent of the complaints were made against the two major ethnic groups (African and East Indian); 25 percent against Government Agencies inclusive of Regional Democratic Councils and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils while 21 percent were leveled against private agencies.

It said that males submitted 56 percent of the complaints.

The ERC said that through diligent efforts, the Investigative Department resolved a total of 18 complaints by June 30, 2019 inclusive of complaints that Members of Parliament made.

“Chiefly, the Commission has taken this step to inform the public that anyone found guilty under the Racial Hostility Act, Chapter 23:01 (as amended in the Racial Hostility (Amendment Act) of 2002), shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $250,000.00 and imprisonment for three (3) years,” the ERC said.

The release stated further that anyone found guilty under the Representation of the Peoples (Amendment) Act, Chapter 1:03 “shall be liable to conviction on indictment to a fine of $100,000.00 together with imprisonment for two (2) years.” It said in this regard, the Commission has enlisted a Legal Officer to handle the legal requirements in all cases.

The Commission said it will continue to work assiduously for amicable resolutions in keeping with its mandate of ‘Promoting harmony and good relations’.

The ERC is a constitutional body established by agreement from all Political Parties in the National Assembly on March 8, 2002. “After the collapse of the first Commission, due to the Commissioners’ decline in numbers leading to non-performance, the new Commission was appointed on February 22, 2018 and became operational on April 24, 2018,” the ERC said in its release.

It said that under Article 212D of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the ERC has 24 functions – one of which is a mandate to investigate complaints from citizens across the country where acts of alleged ethnic discrimination have been committed. Also, the Commission is mandated to enforce the Racial Hostility Act and the Representation of the Peoples (Amendment) Act.