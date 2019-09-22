NAREI’s Mon Repos Plant Nursery

THIS week NAREI in Focus will be highlighting the Mon Repos Plant Nursery, which is situated in the headquarter compound, Agriculture Road, East Coast Demerara. The nursery covers approximately one acre and is divided into different areas: housing and storage areas, seed bins, shade houses and hardening floor. It also includes an orchard for the supply of propagation materials.

The nursery is staffed with a Supervisor and nine employees, who work tirelessly to ensure the farming community, organizations and individuals access quality planting materials. They collaborate to ensure that customers receive prompt and reliable service.

On any given day the nursery is always bustling with activities. Therefore, it is no surprise that currently there are approximately 16,000 mixed plants on the hardening floor, with an additional 6,000 seedlings that will be ready for sale in a few months.

Every month, approximately 2,000 to 3,000 plants are sold. This figure varies depending on factors such as weather, the season for a particular fruit, among others. However, the main crops that are usually in high demand are:

*Citrus which includes Rough Lemons, Tangerines, Oranges, Grapefruits and Shaddock, etc.

*Grafted Mangoes- the main varieties are Julie and Spice.

*Soursop

*Hybrid Papaw

* Dwarf Golden Apple

*18 months Coconut