Half Moon | The ultimate destination for luxury, nature, fine foods and sport

By Tajeram Mohabir

WHAT comes to mind when you hear the name “half-moon”? Some thoughts that might immediately grip your attention perhaps would include a place that comes alive at night, somewhere romantic or an ultimate escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

If any of these suggestions crossed your mind, you should pat yourself on the back, because, it aptly captures in essence what the Half Moon Hotel is all about.

Comfortably nestled in Montego Bay, along Jamaica’s northern coastline, overlooking the blue and crystal clear Caribbean Sea and a sprawling beach, dotted with coconut trees, the Half Moon Hotel is among the finest tourist destinations in the Caribbean and around the world.

This scenic, ultimate escape of a paradise features a blend of British colonial and modern architecture, a perfect representation of old meets new. Though located a three-hour drive from the graceful and picturesque Kingston, the Capital of Jamaica, every minute of the journey is worth the while.

The well-paved highway and roads, connecting Kingston to tourist hotspot Montego Bay, snake their way through the mountainous terrains of rural Jamaica and cut through the parishes of St Ann and St Catharine, the two largest in the island nation of wood and water.

Trees jut out at the shoulders of the narrow stretches of the roads, forming seemingly welcome arches over them even as birds sing and dance in the thick nearby vegetation.

Visible are houses perched on the cliffs of hills, children playing in the streets, adults busy going about their daily chores, huge shopping villages and breathtakingly beautiful hotels, resorts and parks.

WARM GREETING

The drive seems an apt prelude to the hidden paradise, Half Moon, where guests on arrival are greeted and served with Jamaican rum punch or beverages of their choice.

Once there, guests at the just below five-star hotel that sits on 400 acres of manicured lawns and two miles of beachfront, can enjoy a range of facilities at their disposal.

Among them include the largest award-winning spa oasis in Jamaica, an 18-hole par-72 championship golf course, a private equestrian centre with 28 horses and the Sugar Mill, Jamaica’s best restaurant.

Guy Stuart, Chairman of Half Moon Board of Directors told a team of local and international journalists that the luxury of space and tranquility offered at the 65-year-old, multibillion-dollar hotel are second to none, be it the panoramic view of the horizon to sunrise yoga meditation in an overwater bungalow.

At the Half Moon, guests can choose to lounge on the beach, play a round of tennis or golf, visit a local art gallery, or go horse riding along the beach.

And with an abundance of space for comfort and relaxation, they have either patios or balconies, allowing them to enjoy the peaceful views of gardens, pools and the sea from which a sweet and gentle breeze blows constantly across the resort.

Rooms and suites are near to the sea, and within walking distance (or a short bike ride) to all the resort’s facilities.

IDYLLIC

Quite idyllic and impressive but these are not all. Stuart said soon a suite of rooms will be coming on stream, 57 in all, along with an expanded beachfront with natural swimming cove, restaurants, market cafes and grills, among others as part of a US$75M investment to upgrade the hotel’s facilities.

The rooms have been categorised. These are Estate Ocean Rooms offering views of the Caribbean Sea and private outdoor living spaces; Ocean Junior Suites which are steps away from the beach; Prestige Ocean Junior Suites which are beachfront suites with living areas and expansive bathrooms; and Pool and Ocean Suites uniquely-designed to offer the luxury of space and privacy.

Also coming soon are Prestige Ocean Suites which exudes style and charm, complete with spacious living rooms and bedrooms; Estate Ocean Suites which offer views of the Caribbean Sea and are ideal for guests looking for more indoor and outdoor living space; and the Great House Ocean Suite, the resort’s signature suite, the only of its kind and the largest on the resort.

And to top it off, guests can enjoy the best of Jamaican cuisines as well as Italian and vegan dishes; coffees and teas from around the world; smoothies, sandwiches and bakery treats; and cocktails, a wide selection of Caribbean rums and premium brands.

All these, coupled with luxurious spas, golf courses, water sports, wellness activities, an equestrian centre, tennis, squash, beach volleyball and other sports and a children’s village, leave visitors with a memorable experience and a passion to experience it all over again.