HACC, VPCC square off in SCA Elite semis today  

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – Having already topped the standings in this year’s Elite League of the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) tournament, Hawaiian Arctic Cricket Club (HACC) will be aiming for their second consecutive title, following their triumph last year, the first since the Elite League was introduced four years ago.

HACC will, however, need to get past archrivals Victoria Park Cricket Club (VPCC) when the two battle today in their 50-over encounter at the Ashtonbee Number Two ground. The other semi-final features Highland Creek and Ambassadors at Lamarouex. The final is set for Saturday, September 28 at Ashtonbee Number One.

It will be recalled that VPCC surprisingly forfeited last year’s final to HACC after reportedly not being able to field a team since several of their players were involved in the Toronto & District (T&D) league the said day of the SCA Elite League final.

At the end of the preliminary round of matches, HACC led the standings with 105 points, having suffered one defeat at the hands of Highland Creek who placed second on 100, with Ambassadors a distant third on 65 while VPCC qualified with 60, edging out Bilal (60) on superior net run rate. Of the other participating teams, United Cricket Club ended on 40, Janbaaz 30 and Knightly 20.

Led for the first time by an overseas-based player in former Berbice youth player Krishnadat Ramoo, HACC have been clinical throughout the season and despite suffering a big loss to Highland Creek over the Labour Day weekend, bounced back the following day to easily dispose of Bilal.

The batting has been superbly led by veteran Bim Bodhoo whose 309 runs are the third highest in this year’s Elite League. With the commendable average of 51.50, the left-handed opener has also slammed one century (107) while missing another by a mere three runs. Bodhoo has also featured prominently in the bowling department, bagging 11 wickets at 25.36 runs each.

While HACC will be missing West Berbice-born fast bowler Keyron Fraser, who was the main destroyer in last year’s semi-final versus Highland Creek, with the astonishing figures six for 17 in eight consecutive overs, two of last year’s heroes in the said match are once again expected to play big roles.

Former Canadian wicketkeeper Surendra Seeraj, whose six dismissals in the semi-final included five catches and a stumping and Rishi Samuel, who starred with the bat with a brilliant 61, are primed and ready for the big occasion.

Ramoo has also starred with both bat and ball, tallying 208 runs with a highest score of 66 while averaging 41.60. His 16 wickets at 16.38 runs apiece saw him being placed fifth overall in the bowling department.

Rajaamit Pooran has also been a welcome addition to the squad, showing his worth with 201 runs in 10 matches with the fine average of 67.00 runs per innings. While he has donned the wicket-keeping gloves for most of the season, he’s also a useful off-spinner when called upon.

Much is also expected from Azhad Amidon who has been his usual steady self with his stoic performances with the bat and all-rounder Zaheer Allard, who despite only playing four games during the season, is a vital clog of HACC’s batting and bowling.

HACC had ruled the roost in the Premiere League for six consecutive years before winning the Elite for the first time in 2018 after an enduring two seasons when they had to settle for the runner-up spot and a semi-final loss in the Elite League.

HACC president Narchand ‘Archie’ Mohan is supremely confident that his charges are primed and ready to finish the season on a high and go on to cart off their second consecutive Elite crown.