‘It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.’

— Frederick Douglass

‘THE youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow’ is the underpinning mandate of the recently concluded programme, The Model Image — Fashioning the future you, a concept devised by Richard Young in collaboration with the Confidence Becomes You programme I started a few years ago. This programme is part of her ‘Living with intention’ mission. Sixteen young persons participated in the first installment of this programme including children from the orphanage. This programme is geared towards the youth of Guyana and is essential their development. Along with contributions from Phillipa Morrish – certified Social Protocol consultant and the Founder of Etiquette Training International — the students underwent a concise and comprehensive introductory course that has prepared them to be better human beings.

“It’s all about social transformation and human development,” says Richard Young. “When I envisaged the programme, I saw it as a means of creating “model” citizens and exemplary individuals who can improve their life chances to access better opportunities. That’s why I designed the programme.”

I wish I had an opportunity at that age to experience such a programme and that propels me to be more intentional about encouraging children to give the world the best possible versions of themselves. It was a great feeling admiring the children hungry to learn more and the parents in awe of their children’s progress. These moments remind me of the words of my mentor John Maxwell: “I want to make a difference with people who want to make a difference, doing something that makes a difference, at a time that makes difference.”

The programme closed with a dinner and presentation of certificates, which allowed them to practise their newly acquired skills of manners and good graces. Parents were present and were pleased as punch with striking testimonials of the metamorphosis they witnessed with their children.

If God’s willing, this programme will be executed throughout Guyana and online; please allow me to share some of the feedback we received from some of the parents:

Ronda Graham: “My children are so honoured to be a part of the programme ‘THE Model Image Fashioning the Future you.’ At an early age, they were exposed to this programme which would enhance and equip them in becoming amazing young men and women. I was not exposed to such a programme, but I am so overjoyed that my children were given the chance to be a part of such an incredible programme and information. Parents in the next programme send out our children. I would like to see more children be a part of this programme because it will mould them for a brighter future. Thanks, Dr Sonia Noel and Fashion Guru Richard Young.”

Nicola Amanda Dover Roberts: “Invest in your children. Blessings always to Dr Sonia Noel.

My daughter Naomi says she feels better equipped to start a conversation when meeting new people.

I’m attributing this to the confidence-building session of the programme. I’m so looking forward to the future Naomi Jelesha, my beautiful daughter.”

I can assure you that the moments when I feel like giving up I will be reading some of these testimonials, especially the one below.

Jo-Ann Forde: “Sonia Noel, if you ever have a double mind of what you do, I’ll tell you a story to show that if you ever stop being you and doing what God called you to do, you’ll let a lot of people die. I was hurt, rejected and told nothing good will ever come out of me (and that’s what I believed for most of my early life) but six years ago, I met you and your words of encouragement, love, mentorship, friendship and even words of correction helped to mould me into the confident and powerful woman I am today. You came into my life at the right moment ( the moment I was about to give up). God ordered our meeting for his purpose and will to be done. You not only saved a life, but a generation!!!

“Sonia Noel to know my daughter had the opportunity to BE at this early age is the best gift I could afford, and because you thought of her is beyond. All I’m trying to say is please never stop !!!!! There are a million Jo-Ann’s and Edens out there. Keep going, keep pressing, keep dreaming, keep praying, keep creating, keep being Sonia Noel. Love you dear !!”

Much appreciation must also be given to Tower Suites Hotel, Spotlight Productions and Eclipse Banquet Hall and Ann’s Country Style Cooking for graciously partnering in bringing the Model Image….. Fashioning the future you to the youth of Guyana.

The new programme commences soon and if you believe this programme can add value to someone you know, please share the link below as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.

http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-5034706/model-image-fashioning-the-future-you?fbclid=IwAR1jHKqYVyz7Qn-n0LCWD5jeXaElZf_PnLI0eLCbkSyS37G0k8IXtkmdwyE