Big win for St Pius as COURTS Pee Wee football 2019 opens

THERE was a huge win for defending champions St Pius as they set the early benchmark in the 2019 edition of the COURTS Pee Wee Football tournament yesterday.

They played like champs, beating Mae’s 8-0 thanks to five goals from Jamal Fraser (5th, 7th, 8th, 12th and 13th) with a brace for Nickali Watson (11th and 14th) and a single strike for Brian Brown (3rd)

On the opposing pitch, there was a goal-less drawn encounter between West Ruimveldt and Craig.

Timehri were 2-1 winners over St Ambrose with Keron Williams 1st minute goal added to Estevan Medina’s 34th minute strike. Obediah Munroe’s 18th minute strike was the only goal for St Ambrose.

On the opposing pitch, Plaisance Boscos were easy 2-0 winners against St Agnes thanks to Jude Daniels (9th) and Samuel Rampersaud (18th)

In match three, Uitvlugt were 2-0 winners over Ann’s Grove thanks to Alpha Stoby in the 2nd and 11th minutes. Soesdyke, through a hat-trick from Jaden Tasher (1st, 2nd and 13th) and a brace from Shauelk Kaleb overcame F.E. Pollard 4-1. Duquan Norton (3rd) scored the lone goal.

Tucville won match five via a walkover from Mocha while Genesis beat South Ruimvdelt 3-0 thanks to Ricardo Hazel (15th), Ancêtre Cummings (17th) and Shane Smith (28th).

Marian Academy and St Margaret’s played to a scoreless result while Enterprise won their game against Smith Memorial via a walkover.

J.E. Burnham were also winners on the day thanks to Immanuel Lewis’ 18th minute goal which broke the hearts of the St Stephen’s fans.

North Georgetown also registered a 2-1 win over Redeemer, with George Primo’s double in the 5th and 25th minutes overcoming Nicolas Watts’ 15th minute strike.

Matches continue next weekend.