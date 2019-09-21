Swan register thrilling victory to bowl off Heritage Games softball competition

-Region One, Campbelltown and Laluni record tapeball wins

THE 2019 Heritage Sports softball and tapeball cricket competitions bowled off yesterday with several entertaining clashes by both male (tapeball) and female (softball) teams at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

Swan, situated off the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, were able to register an exciting opening three-wicket softball win against Region Two Combined, while Region 10 and Region Three teams also claimed victories.

Meanwhile, the tapeball battle proved entertaining with Region One, Campbelltown (Region 8) and defending champions Laluni advancing.

SOFTBALL BATTLE

Swan won the toss and opted to field. They had the Region Two Combined team on the back foot early, with Shelini Hoosain delivering with the ball.

A slight recovery from the middle order, which included 13 runs from M. Singh, 19 (2X4s) from Jenissa Austin and 16 from Unisa Williams (16 3X4s) pushed the batting side to 80-9 before the overs expired.

Hoosain and Mona Adrian did the damage with the ball after grabbing three wickets each.

In reply, four wickets from R. Allen and above par fielding by her teammates brought Region Two back into the game, but knocks by Hoosain (18 2X4s) and Temica Wilson (15 1X4, 1X6) towards the end propelled Swan to victory in the last over.

Meanwhile Region 10 females registered a two-wicket win against Region Five.

Region Five batted first and scored 76-4 from their allotted 10 overs while Region 10 replied with 77-8 from 8.2 overs.

In the other female clash, Region Three claimed an eight-wicket victory. Region Six batted first and were routed for 55-6 before Region Three reached the target (56-2) in 5.3 overs.

In the male tapeball competition, Region One batted first and scored 74-4 from their 10 overs, while Sandhills were restricted to 59-5 in reply.

Campbelltown also claimed a victory when they battled Region Five Jaguars. The Jaguars batted first and scored 48-8, while Campbelltown replied with 49-2 from 6.2 overs.

In another clash, defending champions Laluni claimed a six-wicket win against Region Two. Region Two batted first and reached 89-6, but Laluni replied with 91-4.

The tapeball and softball competitions are set to continue today at the same venue.